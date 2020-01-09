Realme to soon launch fitness tracker, yellow colour band teased

tech

Realme launched the Realme 5i alongside the Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover Classic Blue and a 10,000mAh power bank Classic Blue in India on January 9, 2020. Apart from the three new devices, Realme also confirmed that it will soon launch a fitness tracker in the country.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Seth, after introducing the three devices at the launch event put on a Yellow coloured band on his wrist, which looked like a fitness tracker. While Seth didn’t completely reveal the device, he did say that the device on his wrist would “help him track his fitness levels”, confirming that the company was indeed planning to launch a fitness tracker this year.

“All this has got me really excited...Feel like I have to go on a run to get the adrenalin down..And luckily I have got something new to track my fitness levels,” Seth said while putting on the fitness tracker.

That said, the Realme India CEO didn’t mention exactly when the company would be launching its fitness tracker in India. However, he did say that the device would be launched in the country “very soon”.

As far as the Realme 5i is concerned, it will go on sale in India on January 15, 2020 via realme.com and Flipkart at a price of Rs 8,999. As a part of the launch offer, Realme is giving benefits worth Rs 7,550 to Jio users among other things.