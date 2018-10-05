Realme to soon launch mobile accessories portfolio: CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme is planning to soon launch a new portfolio of accessories and new phones for important price categories, said the company CEO Madhav Sheth on Friday.

Realme entered in the Indian market as Oppo’s new online brand in May this year. In a span of four months of its existence, the company has already separated from the parent company to operate as an independent entity in India. Since its debut, Realme has launched as many as four smartphones, mainly targeted at the budget segment – currently dominated by Xiaomi.

Madhav Sheth said that the company is aiming to sell more than 1 million units of Realme phones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which kicks off on October 10. All four Realme phones, Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 will be going on sale.

“We see certain brands giving what we offer with Realme 2 (Snapdragon 450 processor) at Rs 17,000-Rs 18,000. Just because these brands are offline and semi-online, people buy these products due to the push from the retailers,” he said.

On plans to expand the portfolio, Madhav Sheth said that the company is just four months old and focusing on mobile phones, for now. He, however, confirmed that the new devices will include products like headphones and power banks.

“…we will be expanding in other categories, related to mobile phones very soon. There are a few things lined up for December,” he added.

When asked about the new devices and premium phones, Madhav suggested the company will not launch expensive phones, but will deliver phones with high-end specifications at affordable prices.

“Our objective is to bring what consumers want - all the flagship features under Rs 20,000. That’s our vision,” he commented.

On Realme using Oppo’s ColorOS and growing trend of stock Android, Madhav Sheth said, “We have already started to work on the feedback we have received in the last four months. I am not saying ColorOS is the best OS out there but we are working to improve it. We are working to make the software lighter.”

“A lot of people have misconception about the stock Android. It’s not just taking the software from Google and install on the phone. You have to stablise the software. Stability takes equal effort that goes on in a custom OS. But a lot of people want stock Android. We are working on how to bring the stock Android experience in the custom OS with exclusive features of ColorOS. We are trying to bridge the gap between the two,” he explained.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 17:07 IST