Realme to take on Xiaomi again, this time with TVs

tech

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 14:58 IST

Realme and Xiaomi have been at loggerheads for a while now. With both smartphone companies focusing on the budget segment, a bracket where the primary percentage of Indian users lie, they have been trying to get a one-up on the each other one product at a time.

Xiaomi has always had a head start, with Realme keeping up with their own version of products with specs almost identical to the one Xiaomi just launched. After recently announcing a fitness band, to compete with the Xiaomi Mi band, Realme is looking to launch affordable smart TVs to take on Mi’s range of TVs.

As far as details about Realme’s upcoming TVs are concerned, there is very little that we know since Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase didn’t mention much about it. On the sidelines of the Realme X50 5G launch, Chase, however, did mention that the TVs would launch in 2020.

Of what we can guess, Realme’s TVs will probably run Android. However, we will have to wait and see if apps like Netflix etc come pre-installed.

However, it’s not just the Mi TVs, Realme will also have to compete with a bunch of toher affordable smart TV brands like Vu. That said, Realme will have the support of its fan-base and community.

Realme’s fitness band is yet to hit the markets, the company CEO Madhav Sheth just announced it during the Realme 5i launch. But going by the Realme band’s design language, of course, Mi Band is going it be its direct competitor.

Sheth also mentioned on a YouTube video on the Realme channel that they aim to become India’s largest tech lifestyle brand.