Realme trademarks ‘SuperDart’ fast charging tech, to rival Xiaomi’s ‘SuperCharge Turbo’

tech

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 17:16 IST

Smartphone companies are aggressively working on more powerful and faster chargers for mobile devices. The latest to join the race is Realme. According to a new leak, Realme has acquired trademark for a “Realme SuperDart” charging technology.

While there’s no word on the capacity of Realme’s charging tech, reports suggest it could rival Xiaomi’s “100W “Super Charge Turbo” technology. Xiaomi showcased the 100W charger at a Developer Conference in China last month. In its demo video, Xiaomi’s 100W charger managed to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. In comparison, Oppo’s 50W SuperVOOC charger achieved 65% charge in the same amount of time.

Xiaomi’s 100W charger, however, hasn’t launched commercially yet. Currently, Oppo leads the fast charging race with ‘Super Vooc Flash Charge’ technology. Oppo in October this year introduced Reno Ace with 65W adapter which is claimed to deliver 0% to 27% charge in about five minutes.

Vivo, in the meanwhile, is looking to break the 100W barrier with its “Super FlashCharge.” The company earlier this year showcased a 120W Super FlashCharge technology that charges a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes.