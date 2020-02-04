e-paper
Realme TV could debut at MWC later this month, here's what we know so far

Realme TV could debut at MWC later this month, here’s what we know so far

Realme has confirmed it will announce something about its venture into the TV market at the upcoming Mobile World Conference.

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme could unveil its first TV at MWC 2020.
Realme could unveil its first TV at MWC 2020.(Realme)
         

Realme, the brand better known for its smartphones in India, has confirmed that it will be entering the TV segment as well. The Chinese tech firm, which cropped up as Oppo’s sub-brand, plans to launch the TV during the MWC 2020 conference that is scheduled to take place from February 24 onwards at Barcelona, Spain.

The confirmation came directly from the company’s CMO Francis Wang on Twitter. When asked by a fan about the Realme TV, Wang replied “U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian.” In later tweets, Wang added that if Realme TV saw growth in India, the company could also plan to venture into the laptop segment.

 

That said, India is one of the top markets for Realme when it comes to smartphones. The brand is usually known to be an arch rival of Xiaomi, which already has a bunch of smart TVs available in India. While the details are scarce for now, one can expect Realme to bring TVs in the similar price segment if not less. It is also not confirmed if the TV will run a customised version of Realme UI or will have a vanilla experience. For reference, Xiaomi has its own Patchwall UI powering its Mi TVs.

The smart TV market is about to get a lot more interesting in India this year. While Xiaomi and Nokia-branded TVs are already in the race to get the most out of the pie, Honor last year at India Mobile Congress also confirmed that it will launch its Honor Vision TVs in India in Q1 this year. However, we haven’t heard anything from the company ever since.

Besides TVs, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has also teased the launch of a Realme band in the country this month.

tech