Realme TV remote control spotted on Bluetooth SIG site

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:42 IST

Realme TV could launch very soon in India. The smart TV was recently spotted on the BIS site, and now the remote control has received Bluetooth certification. This will be the first Realme TV as the company ventures into products beyond smartphones.

First spotted by My Smart Price, Realme TV’s remote control is listed on the Bluetooth SIG website hinting at its imminent launch. The listing reveals the remote control supports Bluetooth 5.0. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier announced the Realme TV will launch in Q2 this year. But with the Covid-19 lockdown, product launches have been deferred and it could affect the Realme TV as well.

As far as specifications are concerned, Realme TV is expected to launch in two screen sizes of 43-inch and 55-inch. Realme TV is also expected to feature a QLED panel, while the 43-inch variant could house an LED panel. Other than this, there isn’t any other detail we know about the Realme TV.

What we can expect from the Realme TV is affordable pricing. Realme would be competing with its arch rival Xiaomi which already offers smart TVs in India. It will also join the growing list of phone brands venturing in the smart TV market. Motorola and Nokia have also launched smart TVs in India via Flipkart. These smart TVs offer high-end specifications and features at affordable prices in comparison with top brands like Samsung, Sony and LG.