Realme U series with MediaTek Helio P70 processor to launch in India soon

Realme on Friday announced it will soon launch a new smartphone ‘U series’ in India. The latest smartphone series will run on MediaTek’s latest Helio P70 processor.

The announcement comes shortly a new Realme phone with the said chipset was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform. According to the listing, the Realme U phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone scored 1560 in single-core test 5926 in multi-core test. The benchmark scores suggest Realme’s new phone will be a new mid-range phone which may compete with Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Realme currently offers four phones in India – an entry-level Realme C1 and budget Realme 1, Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro.

Highlight of Realme’s new U-series is going to be MediaTek Helio P70 processor. MediaTek’s new SoC is aimed at the mid-range phones and comes with an enhanced AI engine combined with CPU and GPU upgrades.

The chipset is based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology and features a multi-core APU operating at up to 525 MHz. The octa-core processor has packs four Arm Cortex-A73 2.1 GHz processors and four Arm Cortex-A53 2.0 GHz processors in a big.LITTLE setup. For graphics, it relies on Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU operating at up to 900 MHz. MediaTek claims the new GPU delivers a 13% better performance than the Helio P60.

