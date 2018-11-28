Realme U1 India launch today: Price, specifications, features

Realme U1, Realme’s latest selfie-focused smartphone, is set to launch in India on Tuesday. The smartphone will be available online exclusively through Amazon India.

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has announced that its new phone will use MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. Based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology, Helio P70 SoC has dual quad core set up, including four Arm Cortex-A73 2.1GHz cores and four Arm Cortex-A53 2.0GHz cores. The chipset features Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics.

Realme U1’s MediaTek Helio P70 processor is essentially aimed at mid-range phones. It comes with an advanced Artificial Intelligence-based engine and significant improvements to CPU and GPU performance.

Apart from a powerful chipset under the hood, Realme U1 will come with a ‘dewdrop notch’, which means the phone will have higher screen-to-body ratio. It will also come with a group selfie camera feature.

Realme U1 will join mid-range Realme 2 Pro phone that competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,990, Realme 2 Pro sports up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 16 MP + 2 MP rear cameras, 16MP front-facing camera, and 6.3-inch display. It features a 3,500mAh battery.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 09:42 IST