Realme U1 India launch tomorrow: Price, specifications, features

Realme is set to launch a new smartphone ‘Realme U1’ in India on Tuesday. Touted as ‘India’s Selfie Pro’ phone, Realme 1 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Realme U1 will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. The chipset is aimed at the mid-range phones and features an advanced AI engine with CPU and GPU improvements.

Based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology, Helio P70 features four Arm Cortex-A73 2.1GHz cores and four Arm Cortex-A53 2.0GHz cores in a big.LITTLE setup. It has Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics performance.

Realme has already confirmed its latest U1 smartphone will have a ‘dewdrop notch’ , similar to waterdrop notch on phones like OnePlus 6T. The company hasn’t disclosed camera specifications of the phone yet but in a tweet it hinted that the phone will be able to take group selfies.

Realme U1 is part of the company’s new U-series of phones targeted at the young smartphone users. The new phone comes shortly after Realme launched Realme 2 Pro phone that competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,990. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6.3-inch display, 16 MP + 2 MP rear cameras, and 16MP front-facing camera. Realme 2 Pro is powered by 3,500mAh battery.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 18:39 IST