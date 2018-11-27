Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Realme U1 India launch tomorrow: Price, specifications, features

Realme U1 mobile phone with MediaTek’s powerful Helio P70 processor will launch in India tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know about the new Realme phone.

tech Updated: Nov 27, 2018 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme U1 india,Realme U1 Phone,Realme U1 price in india
Here’s everything you need to know about Realme U1 (HT Photo)

Realme is set to launch a new smartphone ‘Realme U1’ in India on Tuesday. Touted as ‘India’s Selfie Pro’ phone, Realme 1 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Realme U1 will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. The chipset is aimed at the mid-range phones and features an advanced AI engine with CPU and GPU improvements.

Based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology, Helio P70 features four Arm Cortex-A73 2.1GHz cores and four Arm Cortex-A53 2.0GHz cores in a big.LITTLE setup. It has Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics performance.

Realme has already confirmed its latest U1 smartphone will have a ‘dewdrop notch’ , similar to waterdrop notch on phones like OnePlus 6T. The company hasn’t disclosed camera specifications of the phone yet but in a tweet it hinted that the phone will be able to take group selfies.

Realme U1 is part of the company’s new U-series of phones targeted at the young smartphone users. The new phone comes shortly after Realme launched Realme 2 Pro phone that competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,990. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6.3-inch display, 16 MP + 2 MP rear cameras, and 16MP front-facing camera. Realme 2 Pro is powered by 3,500mAh battery.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 18:39 IST

tags

more from tech