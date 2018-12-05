Realme U1 India sale today: Top offers, price, specifications and more

Realme U1, Realme’s latest selfie-focused phone, will go on sale in India on Wednesday. Priced at Rs 11,999 (the base model), the smartphone will be up for grabs via Amazon.in and Realme.com at 12PM.

Realme U1: Price, deals and offers

Realme U1 will be available with No Cost EMI options. SBI Credit card users will be eligible for 5% extra cashback. Reliance Jio will be offering worth Rs 5,750, up to 4.2TB of Jio 4G data, via Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Realme U1 will soon be available in a Fiery Gold version around New Year, 2019. The top-end model of the phone is priced at Rs 14,499.

Realme U1: Full specifications

Realme U1 measures 74 x 157 x 8mm and weighs around 168 grams. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s AI-based Helio P70 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM. It also comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The two variants support expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS (in-cell) LCD display with full HD+ resolution, 19:5:9 screen ratio, a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also has a waterdrop notch on the front.

The phone sports 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear sensors with f/2.2 aperture and f/2.4 apertures, respectively. For selfies it has 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and Sony IMX576 sensor.

Realme U1 is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

