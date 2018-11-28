Realme U1 launch live updates: Price, specifications, features
Realme U1 is the company’s upcoming selfie-focused smartphone. Realme has also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor.
12:45PM IST
Realme logo change
12:43PM IST
Realme U1: Current stand in the market
12:38PM IST
Realme U1 India launch begins
12:36PM IST
Realme smartphones
12:25PM IST
Realme U1: Expected price
12:19PM IST
Realme U1: Dewdrop notch
12:15PM IST
Realme U1: MediaTek Helio P70
12:06PM IST
Realme U1 SelfiePro smartphone
Realme will debut a new ‘U’ series of smartphones in India today. Realme U1 will be the first smartphone from the series which will come with selfie-focused features.
Ahead of the launch, Realme has been teasing its upcoming smartphone revealing that it will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 chipset. The smartphone will also feature a ‘dewdrop’ notch like the Realme 2 Pro. It will be available exclusively via Amazon India.
Realme U1 is expected to compete against the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro which offers a quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 636 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.
The moment that you have been waiting for is finally here! Catch all the action LIVE from the launch of #RealmeU1 #IndiasSelfiePro from 12: 30 pm onwards.
Here are the live updates from Realme U1 India launch.
Realme logo change
Eddie Opara, chief designer at Pentagram talks about the new Realme logo. Realme changed its logo earlier this month.
Realme U1: Current stand in the market
Madhav Sheth shares the company’s current stand in the market. Realme is no. 3 in market share, no. 2 in online sales, and is the no. 1 emerging brand according to CMR.
Realme U1 India launch begins
Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles takes the stage to start the launch of Realme U1 in India.
Realme smartphones
In a span of five months, Realme has so far launched four smartphones in India including the Realme 1, Realme 2, and the budget Realme 1. The latest smartphone will be a part of the company’s new U series of smartphones.
Realme U1: Expected price
Realme U1 is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. Realme 2 Pro is the company’s most expensive smartphone till date going up to Rs 17,990 for the high-end variant with 128GB.
Realme U1: Dewdrop notch
The landing page for Realme U1 on Amazon India highlights the dewdrop notch. The smartphone is expected to feature a Realme 2 Pro-like design with a dewdrop notch on top.
Realme U1: MediaTek Helio P70
Realme has already confirmed that its new smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 chipset. The new Helio P70 chipset comes with an enhanced AI engine combined with CPU and GPU upgrades.The new GPU on the P70 is claimed to deliver 13% better performance than the Helio P60. For photography, Helio P70 supports up to 32-megapixel and dual 24-megapixel plus 16-megapixel cameras.
Realme U1 SelfiePro smartphone
Realme’s upcoming smartphone will come selfie-focused features as highlighted in its teasers. Realme U1 will offer group selfie along with better optimisations for low-light selfies. Realme has shared some camera samples captured from the Realme U1.
