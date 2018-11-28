Realme U1 launched in India: 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch dewdrop display and more

Realme on Wednesday introduced its latest U-series of smartphones. The first phone under the new portfolio is Realme U1.

Realme U1: Price and availability

Realme U1 starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Realme U1 will also be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB stoage at Rs 14,499. Realme U1 will be available first on December 5 exclusively via Amazon India.

Realme U1: Features

Like other Realme phones, Realme U1 also comes with glass-finish on the back. The company claims the phone has 13-layer micron-level coating under the back cover. The back panel is said to be more durable and shatter resistant than real glass.

Apart from a premium glass-finish, Realme U1 comes with tinier dewdrop notch display on the front, which makes it possible for the phone to achieve an impressive 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone comes with ColorOS with a range of customised features. Realme U1 has an “Smart Sidebar” and a “Game Sidebar” for games.

The 25-megapixel front-facing camera comes with 4-in-1 pixel synthesis which delivers 1.8um equivalent photosensitive length. The selfie camera is said to deliver better quality and noise control in low-light.

Realme U1: Full specifications

Realme’s new phone in India measures 74 x 157 x 8mm and weighs around 168 grams. It runs on MediaTek’s AI-based Helio P70 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM. The phone comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. Both the models support expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS (in-cell) LCD display with full HD+ resolution and 19:5:9 screen ratio. The display is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In the camera department, Realme U1 features 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear sensors with f/2.2 aperture and f/2.4 apertures, respectively. On the front it has 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and Sony IMX576 sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:29 IST