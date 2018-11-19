Realme U1 to launch in India on November 28, will be Amazon exclusive

Realme announced the launch of a new ‘U’ series smartphone in India soon. The company has now confirmed the smartphone’s name and launch date.

Realme U1 smartphone will launch in India on November 28. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm. Realme has also confirmed that its new U1 smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon India. Realme U1 will come with a selfie-focused camera according to its teasers.

It's time to up your selfie game! Get ready to capture those flawless selfies with a smartphone experience like never before. Welcome #IndiasSelfiePro #RealmeU1, the perfect combination of power and an astounding selfie experience! We are #ReadyForU, are U?https://t.co/reg8WhCGEN pic.twitter.com/EZaDiIlmad — Realme (@realmemobiles) November 19, 2018

Under the hood, it will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 octa-core processor. The new chipset which succeeds the P60 comes with an enhanced AI engine combined with CPU and GPU upgrades. As compared to its predecessor, the new GPU is claimed to deliver 13% better performance than the Helio P60. For photography, Helio P70 supports up to 32-megapixel and dual 24-megapixel plus 16-megapixel cameras.

In terms of design, Realme U1 will feature a dewdrop notch. This notch is already available in the recently launched Realme 2 Pro smartphone. In a span of five months, Realme has so far launched four smartphones in India including the Realme 1, Realme 2, and the budget Realme 1.

Prior to the launch announcement, a Realme smartphone with the Helio P70 was spotted on benchmarking platform, Geekbench. As per the listing, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The upcoming Realme U1 is expected to compete against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro which will launch on November 22 in India. Redmi Note 6 Pro features a quad-camera setup for photography, and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 14:34 IST