Realme Winter Sale ends today: Check discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X and more

tech

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:23 IST

Realme’s Winter Sale ends today. The company is offering big discounts on a range of smartphones including the popular Realme X and Realme 5 Pro. During the sale, Realme is offering no cost EMI, 10% SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 from Mobikwik, and additional Rs 500 off on exchange via Cashify.

Realme C2 is listed on Realme’s website for a starting price of Rs 5,999. You can get the 3GB and 32GB variant of the phone for Rs 6,999. Realme 5 Pro is selling for Rs 11,999, down from the original price of Rs 11,999.

Realme 3i 3GB, 32GB and 4GB,64GB models are available for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. You can get Realme X for Rs 15,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. The Master Edition of Realme X is selling online for Rs 18,999 with Rs 1,000 off whereas Realme 3 is available for a starting price of Rs 7,999.

Realme’s Winter Sale also features accessories. You can get the Realme Buds 2 for Rs 599 whereas Realme Buds Wireless is on sale for Rs 1,799. Other top products listed are Realme Power Bank 10,000mAh (Rs 1,299) and DJI Osmo Mobile 3 (Rs 8,999).

Separately, Realme has announced it will soon offer a cheaper Realme X2 Pro variant with 6GB RAM. The model will be available in India for Rs 27,999. Apart from 6GB RAM, rest of the specifications of the phone will remain the same. Realme X2 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and 90HZ screen refresh rate, 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera.

