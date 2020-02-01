e-paper
Home / Tech / Realme wireless charger with 5W charging speed spotted online

Realme wireless charger with 5W charging speed spotted online

A new Realme wireless charger with 5W charging speed has been listed on the WPC website. This is however contrary to the Realme wireless charger announced last month and which supports 10W charging speed.

Feb 01, 2020
Hindustan Times
Realme’s wireless charger announced last month.(realme)
         

Realme could be launching its wireless charger very soon. The company had teased its 10W wireless charger last December. Realme’s wireless charger has now been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium website hinting at an imminent launch.

The WPC listing of Realme wireless charger with the model RMA203 states that it supports 5W charging speed. This is comparatively low with other popular wireless chargers like Belkin’s which offers up to 15W. It’s also lower than what Realme announced last year. Realme’s wireless charger is supports Qi standard which means it will be able to charge many compatible devices.

In terms of design, the WPC listing reveals a circular shaped charging mat in grey colour. This is also the same design that was teased last month by Realme. In India, the only wireless charging capable product Realme has is its wireless earbuds. The Realme Buds Air supports Qi wireless charging and is one of the most affordable ones with this feature.

 

There is no word on when Realme plans to launch its wireless charger as of now. The company is currently prepping to launch its budget phone, Realme C3 in India next week. Realme C3 will come with a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G70 processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme also has a MWC event scheduled where the company is expected to launch its rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone. This could be the Realme X50 Pro which will house a punch-hole camera up front.

tech