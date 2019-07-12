Realme X ‘Blind Order’ begins, here’s how you can pre-order the phone

tech

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:44 IST

Realme X is scheduled to launch in India on July 15. The smartphone is available for pre-order in India through a ‘Blind Order’ sale which is currently live and will continue till July 14.

Realme X can be pre-ordered from the company’s official website. Users need to register and pay a deposit of Rs 1,000 which will be automatically increased to Rs 1,500 later. Those who pre-order will be able to purchase the phone between July 22 and 26 by paying the remaining deposit. Once the entire process is complete, Realme X will be shipped to the consumer’s address.

Interested users need to hurry as only the first 2,000 customers will be able to purchase Realme X through this sale. As for the Realme X Spider Man: Far From Home gift box only the first 300 customers will get to purchase it.

Realme X debuted as the first Realme smartphone in China earlier this May. There’s also a special onion and garlic edition of Realme X. In China, Realme X starts at CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,300 approx). Realme X features a notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X specifications

Realme X features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor. For photography, Realme X sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor at the rear. It has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera for selfies.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 charging support. It also comes with support for Dolby Atmos, UFS 2.1 and Hyper Boost 2.0. On the software front, it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:44 IST