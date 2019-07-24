Realme X goes on sale in India: 5 reasons to buy the latest smartphone

tech

Realme’s latest smartphone ‘Realme X’ goes on sale in India today at 12PM via Flipkart and the company’s official website. With the price starting at Rs 16,999, Realme X competes with top-mid-range smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro among others.

Realme X is available in two variants – 4GB and 128GB and 8GB and 128GB – priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999. Realme X is also offered Polar White and Space Blue colour options. The company offers special Onion and Garlic limited editions priced at Rs 19,999. Realme X is bundled with 10% SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 from Mobikwik, Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000 and Paytm First premium benefits.

Realme X is one of the few non-Samsung phones to offer AMOLED panels in this category. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen to body ratio is at 91.2%. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Realme X display offers 430 nits brightness. Unlike older Realme phones, it doesn’t have any notch on the front.

After Xiaomi, Realme is the latest to offer a 48-megapixel camera phone under Rs 20,000. Realme X sports a combination of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras with f/1.7 and f/2.4 apertures. It is worth noting that Realme X uses 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor which is also available on Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro. It also takes 960fps ultra slow-motion videos.

Realme X also has Super Nightscape mode for lowlight photography. Other key camera features include Chroma Boost and HDR mode.

Realme X offers an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The sensor is quite fast and accurate compared to older generation in-screen fingerprint sensors. Realme uses optical fingerprint scanner module from Godix. The company says Realme X’s in-screen fingerprint sensor is about 28.5% faster than the last-gen.

Realme X is the first Realme phone to offer a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone offers a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor. Realme claims the selfie camera takes about 0.74 seconds to pop up. It is also one of the most affordable phones in India to offer a pop-up selfie camera.

The latest Realme phone also improves in the performance department with Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme X also features Dolby Atmos support for the better audio experience. The phone is powered by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 (20W) fast charging.

