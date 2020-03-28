Realme X gets March 2020 security patch, Realme X2 and X2 Pro updated with Android 10

tech

Realme X, X2 and X2 Pro smartphones are getting some OS updates with new features and security improvements. While the Realme X is has started receiving and OTA for the March 2020 security update, Realme X and X2 Pro have got Realme UI based on Android 10 with new features.

Realme X March 2020 security update

The staged rollout will be coming to all the Realme X smartphone users and brings the version number to RMX1901EX_11.C.02. Besides the March security patch, the update fixes the probabilistic issue of stuck after upgrade, the error of boot animation display, low stuck issue while using third-party applications, stuck issue due to the memory leak of system, issue of fingerprint recognition failure and issue of photos or screenshots not displaying after upgrading. It also optimises the system power consumption.

Realme X2 Android 10-based Realme UI update

Realme X2 users will get a major update that will bring Realme UI based on Android 10. This includes new visuals, optimisations, Navigation Gesture 3.0, Focus Mode, new charging animation, pause feature for screen recording, TalkBack floating improvements, new wallpapers, customisation options for apps size, shape and style on the home screen.

In addition to this, you get optimised camera UI and Timer UI with sound. Even the Album interface has been slightly changed along with new Album recommendations and search history in the Settings app. As for the battery interface, you can now also see updated decimals display during charging.

Several changes have been done to the Smart Side bar as well including “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App.” The update also adds YouTube Music application.

Realme X2 smartphone gets the exact set of features with the latest OS update except for the updated decimals display during charging. There won’t be an added YouTube Music app as well. Realme says that this is also a staged rollout and will be coming to all Realme X2 smartphones in the coming days.