Realme X India launch on July 15, set to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:43 IST

Realme is set to launch its latest flagship phone, Realme X, in India. The new Realme phone comes with new features and back and front design. Also touted as Realme’s first premium phone in India, Realme X will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series set to launch in India on July 17.

Realme X debuted in China in May this year. The smartphone retails in China at a starting price of CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,300 approximately). Ahead of the official launch, company CEO Madhav Sheth has hinted Realme X will be priced under Rs 20,000. Realme has also confirmed it will launch a Realme 3i on July 15 alongside Realme X.

Realme X top features

Realme X is the company’s first notch-less phone. The smartphone comes with a motorised pop-up selfie camera, similar to OnePlus 7. On the front the phone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone also offers an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a first for Realme phones.

Realme X India model is expected to be different from the China model. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and a 3,765mAh battery. The dual-camera setup on the phone features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The pop-up selfie camera has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Realme X runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme X vs Redmi K20 Pro

Realme’s latest phone comes just before Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series. Just like Realme X, Xiaomi’s latest smartphone series takes on affordable flagship phones such as OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Already launched in China, Xiaomi’s latest series comes with high-end specifications such as Snapdragon 855 processor and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has confirmed the phone will be available in Glacier Blue colour variant.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 14:43 IST