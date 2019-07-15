Realme X India launch: Watch Livestream, expected price, specs and more

tech

Realme is set to launch its latest flagship phone, Realme X, in India today. The company has also announced it will unveil a Realme 3i smartphone today.

Realme X: What to expect

Realme X is the company’s first smartphone with notch-free design. Similar to OnePlus 7 Pro, it has a pop-up selfie camera while screen remains edge-to-edge. The screen also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. Overall, the display is at 6.7-inch with full HD+ resolution. It has an AMOLED panel.

While the phone has already been launched in China, Realme says its India model have different specs. The China version runs on Qualcomm Snapadragon 710 SoC and a 3,765mAh battery.

The China model has a 48-megapixel rear camera while the front camera has 16-megapixel resolution. Realme is using Sony IMX586 sensor for 48-megapixel camera.

Launch set for tomorrow.

Seats reserved for my fans. Livestreaming ready for the ones who couldn't attend, and for our friendly competitors. 😉 pic.twitter.com/rq2JQhzwR9 — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 14, 2019

Realme X India price

Realme X will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, the company has confirmed. In China, the phone starts at CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,300 approximately). The latest Realme phone will complete with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series and other affordable flagships such as OnePlus 7.

Realme X India Launch Livestream

Realme is hosting an event in New Delhi at 12 noon today to unveil its latest phone. The company will Livestream the official launch event on its official YouTube channel. You can also catch up with the latest updates through the company’s official Twitter handle.

