Realme X launched in India: Know price, specifications, and features

Jul 15, 2019

Realme X is here. The first premium phone from Realme bets big on new design and high-end specifications. It’s also the first Realme smartphone to offer a notch-free edge-to-edge screen and in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in Polar White and Space Blue colour options. Realme has also collaborated with designer Naoto Fukusawa to launch special Onion and Garlic variants.

Realme X: Price and availability

Realme X 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 19,999. The first sale of the phone will take place on July 24 on Flipkart.com. Realme X will soon be available on realme.com and offline stores. The special Onion and Garlic limited editions will be available for Rs 19,999.

Realme X Full Specifications

Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with LPDDR4X 4GB and 8GB RAM. The smartphone comes with built-in 128GB storage. On the software front, it runs on Color 6.0 with Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Realme X sports dual rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. The camera comes with familiar camera modes such as Chroma Boost, Nightscape, and HDR. For selfies, Realme X’s pop-up selfie camera aka elevating camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera supports AI beauty mode and new portrait styles. Realme X also comes with Dolby Atmos with better audio experience. The phone has a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC fast charging.

