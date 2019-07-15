Realme 3i, Realme X launched in India: Check price, full specs and more: Highlights

Realme will launch two new phones in India today. With Realme X, the company has now forayed into the premium phones category. Realme 3i is said to be an improved version of Realme 3 smartphone. Realme X has already launched in China. The smartphone, however, will have different set of specs in India. Realme has confirmed Realme X will feature 6.7-inch with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone will have a pop-up selfie camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Realme X base price will be under Rs 20,000 in India. The smartphone retails at a starting price of Rs CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,300 approximately). Realme X India launch is scheduled to start at 12:30PM today. Here are the highlights.