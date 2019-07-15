Realme 3i, Realme X launched in India: Check price, full specs and more: Highlights

Realme will launch two new phones in India today. With Realme X, the company has now forayed into the premium phones category. Realme 3i is said to be an improved version of Realme 3 smartphone.

Realme X has already launched in China. The smartphone, however, will have different set of specs in India. Realme has confirmed Realme X will feature 6.7-inch with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone will have a pop-up selfie camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Realme X base price will be under Rs 20,000 in India. The smartphone retails at a starting price of Rs CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,300 approximately).

Realme X India launch is scheduled to start at 12:30PM today. Here are the highlights.

1:14PM IST Realme X key features Super AMOLED Real full screen with Pop-Up Camera Sony IMX586 48+5MP camera VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging 128GB ROM Snapdragon 7 series chipset, UFS 2.1 storage





1:09PM IST Realme X special edition Realme has collaborated with designer Naoto Fukusawa to launch special editions of Realme X. Realme has introduced Onion and Garlic special designed variants. Realme has also introduced Spider-Man-themed version of Realme X. The exclusive realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift Box features Spider-Man’s iconic red and black colours and comes with a special superhero UI theme & a customized case. #realmeX #spideyXrealme pic.twitter.com/89D6N6hGFO — realme (@realmemobiles) July 15, 2019





12:58PM IST Realme X specs Realme X features 48-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensors. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE. The phone comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM models. Both models have 128GB built-in storage. Realme is bundling 20W Vooc fast charger. The phone also has Dolby Atmos integration. Here’s how #realmeX performed viz-a-viz the competition charging for an hour while playing PUBG. The #realmeX charged to an impressive 49%. #LeapToPremium pic.twitter.com/HeKM25Irhm — realme (@realmemobiles) July 15, 2019





12:50PM IST Realme X goes official Realme has officially announced the launch of Realme X. The latest premium phone comes with pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor. It will be available in available in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.





12:48PM IST Realme 3i full specs, price Realme 3i will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The 4GB and 64GB model is priced at Rs 9,999. Key specs of Realme 3i include 4,230mAh battery, 6.22-inch HD+ dewdrop display, triple slot with dual VoLTE, 13-megapixel AI selfie camera and 13MP and 2MP rear cameras. READ: Realme 3i launched in India For those who are big fans of VOOC charging technology we are bringing the VOOC Micro USB cable at ₹299, VOOC Type-C cable at ₹399 and VOOC 20W Adaptor at ₹999 along with the standard 10W cable at ₹199 and adaptor at ₹499. pic.twitter.com/3XMJEmkmyW — realme (@realmemobiles) July 15, 2019





12:39PM IST Realme 3i unveiled Realme has officially launched Realme 3i. It’s part of Realme’s new series aimed at youth. The phone comes with familiar diamond cut design. It has Helio P60 processor. The phone is powered by 4,230mAh battery.





12:30PM IST Realme launch event begins CEO Madhav Sheth takes the stage. He said that the company is now expanding to new markets. Realme recently entered China with Realme X. Realme is also focusing the offline market. The company will be available in 150 cities across 20,000 outlets by end of this year. Sheth says Realme has been the number 2 smartphone brand in online segment as per Counterpoint Research.





12:25PM IST Realme Flipkart partnership Realme has confirmed its Realme X and Realme 3i phones will be available online via Flipkart. Realme X is already listed on Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, Realme had introduced a blind order for the phone.





12:19PM IST Pop-up camera Realme has so far dewdrop notch design on its smartphones. With Realme X, the company for the first time is offering a notch-free design. Realme X offers a pop-up selfie camera, similar to OnePlus 7.





12:12PM IST First premium Realme phone Realme is now taking on the likes of OnePlus with its first premium phone. Realme X’s launch comes just before Xiaomi launches Redmi K20 series. Realme X is set to compete with Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7.



