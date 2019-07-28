Realme X review: A worthy Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40 rival
Realme X is available in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The smartphone features an AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710AIE SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM. Here’s our detailed review of the latest Realme phone.tech Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:42 IST
Brand: Realme
Product: Realme X
Key specifications: 48MP + 5MP rear cameras, 16MP pop-up selfie camera, 6.53-inch AMOLED full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3,765mAh battery, Vooc Flash Charge 3.0 at 20W
Price: Rs 16,999 (starting)
Rating:4/5
Realme X is a big step forward for Realme which has so far focused on India’s lower tier of mid-range and budget categories. From a pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor to the 48-megapixel rear camera, Realme X is a massive upgrade over Realme 3 Pro. Priced at Rs 16,999 (starting), Realme X betters Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in terms of specifications and features. It’s also cheaper than Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 which starts at Rs 21,999.
Design & Display
Realme X is a rare non-Samsung smartphone under Rs 20,000 to offer an AMOLED display. The full HD+ screen is bright and colourful. At no point, it feels it like you’re using a mid-range smartphone screen. A notch-free design is a welcome move. It’s quite big at 6.53-inch but if you prefer watching videos or games on your phone, you would not mind the bigger screen. Realme X is also one of the cheapest phones to offer an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The sensor is fast and accurate, thanks to Goodix module. As far as design goes, Realme X comes with 3D glass back panel. The phone feels much superior to Realme 3 Pro. Despite a big size, Realme X feels light and offers a comfortable grip.
Camera
Realme X brings Realme’s A game in the camera department. Not only it matches Redmi Note 7 Pro on some occasions, Realme X is now among the best camera phones in this price category. The phone comes with a dual-rear camera which consists of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Note that the primary sensor is Sony’s IMX586 which is available on phones like OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Daylight shots from Realme X are above expectations with a great deal of colour balance and details.
Lowlight shots are also much better than a lot of phones in this price range. The built-in modes such as HDR and Chroma Boost can be useful if you want to enhance certain aspects of an image. The dedicated night mode has also become better. The 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera is fast and takes decent selfies.
Performance
Realme X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710AIE processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The base model features 4GB of RAM. As expected, Realme X handles graphics-intensive apps with ease. Don’t expect the phone to run like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered device. But SD710 is a reliable chip and brings a range of optimisations for mid-range phones. Realme X makes most of these optimisations. You can also play games such as PUBG Mobile on the phone without any worry. Realme X is powered by a 3,765mAh battery which is good enough to last a day on heavy usage. The Vooc Flash Charge 3.0 (20W) comes handy when the battery hits the critical 15 or 20% mark.
Verdict
Realme X is the latest value-for-money smartphone in India. Realme X’s biggest strengths are the camera and design. There are some unique features such as in-screen fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera as well. At a starting price of Rs 16,999, Realme X makes the cut. Some other top under Rs 20,000 phones in India are Samsung Galaxy M40, Redmi Note 7 Pro and last year’s Poco F1.
First Published: Jul 28, 2019 13:24 IST