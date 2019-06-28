Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition to launch soon

Realme will soon launch a special edition of its latest flagship phone, Realme X. Based on the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, Realme X will come in a special package and new design. This special edition of Realme X will be initially available in China.

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition will be priced at CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approximately) and will launch on July 9. The special edition will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme X is the company’s first product in China. Also the most premium Realme phone so far, Realme X comes with an edge-to-edge display with a pop-up selfie camera. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Realme X sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.2% screen-to-body ratio. Realme X sports 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It comes with a 3,765mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Other top features of Realme X are Dolby Atmos support, UFS 2.1, and Hyper Boost 2.0. Realme X runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Realme X is set to launch in India in the second half of the year. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 18,000 in India.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 13:45 IST