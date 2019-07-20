Realme X to Oppo K3: Top new phones under Rs 20,000

tech

The mid-range smartphone has seen many new launches lately. Smartphone brands like Realme, Samsung, Oppo have upped their game with improved hardware, camera and features.

The sub- Rs 20,000 price segment is now filled with multiple choices for users from phones that have existed and new ones that recently joined. It is now easy to find phones in this segment with features like full-screen display, triple cameras, fast processor and more. Here, we take a look at the top new smartphones in India under Rs 20,000.

Realme X

Realme X is the company’s first premium smartphone with a notch-free display, pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme X starts at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB+128GB version. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 19,999. Realme X features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 processor, and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras featuring a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. Realme X is fuelled by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC fast charging.

Oppo K3

Oppo K3 is the latest entrant in this segment. Oppo K3 also comes with an edge-to-edge display and pop-up selfie camera like Realme X. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Oppo K3 sports dual 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone packs a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Oppo K3 is available in two variants priced at Rs 16,990 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 19,990 (8GB+128GB).

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro features a punch-hole camera display as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and triple rear cameras. Vivo Z1 Pro houses a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with gaming-focused features ‘4D gaming vibrators’, competition mode, ultra game mode and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor paired with a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Z1 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,990. As for the 6GB+128GB variant, it costs Rs 16,990.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 is the latest smartphone in the company’s M-series. The smartphone flaunts the Galaxy S10’s Infinity O display. Galaxy M40 comes with Snapdragon 675 processor, 3,500mAh battery and runs OneUI based on Android 9 Pie.

For photography, Galaxy M40 offers a triple-camera setup of 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. Galaxy M40 also comes with Widevine L1 support for HD videos on apps like Netflix. Galaxy M40 comes in one variant priced at Rs 19,990.

