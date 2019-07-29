Realme X to Samsung Galaxy M40: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 20,000

tech

The mid-range segment in India is finally getting some attention. From Samsung to Xiaomi, all major smartphone brands in India have launched new phones targeting this category. Realme too joined the bandwagon with its latest Realme X. Samsung already offers a range of Galaxy M and Galaxy A phones.

Customers looking to buy a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 can expect better quality and larger displays, improved cameras (with up to 48-megapixel resolution), and more consistent processors. Let’s take a look at the top five smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

Realme X

Realme X is the first premium phone from Realme. With price starting at Rs 16,999, Realme X offers an in-screen fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. It also has a 6.53-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Realme X has an impressive camera specs with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors on the back, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie module. For performance, Realme X relies on Snapdragon 710AIE with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model and special variants of the phone are priced at Rs 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 is one of the best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000. Featuring Galaxy S10’s Infinity O Display, Samsung Galaxy M40 is powered by a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based OneUI. The phone comes with a 3,500mAh battery. For photography, Samsung Galaxy M40 offers a triple-rear camera setup featuring 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. Samsung Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 19,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro

With Z1 Pro, Vivo finally offers a solid mid-range smartphone. Available online at a starting price of Rs 14,990, Vivo Z1 Pro offers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Galaxy S10-inspired punch-hole camera on the front. The latest Vivo smartphone has rear fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor paired with a 5,000mAh battery. The top-end model of Vivo Z1 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,990.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the most affordable phones in India with 48-megapixel camera (Sony IMX586 sensor). Available online at a starting price of Rs 13,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch dot notch display with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone offers gradient glass back panel unlike older Redmi Note series phones. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. Redmi Note 7 Pro features 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Bonus: Xiaomi Redmi K20

If you don’t mind paying extra Rs 2,000, you can consider Xiaomi’s Redmi K20. The phone looks exactly like the Pro variant but comes with subtle differences. While Redmi K20 is powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor, the Pro model offers a more powerful Snapdragon 855 processor. Xiaomi Redmi K20 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999. Xiaomi is offering Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Key specs of Redmi K20 include 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 48MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, 20MP pop-up selfie camera, 6GB RAM, and 4,000mAh battery.

