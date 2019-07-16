Realme X vs Galaxy M30 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, specs, features compared

tech

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:52 IST

Realme X is the latest mid-range smartphone in India. Launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999, the latest Realme phone comes with unique features such as in-screen fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. Realme X also steps up the game in the specifications department with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and Snapdragon 710 chip.

Realme X will compete with a range of mid-range smartphones, especially the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. It will also take on Samsung’s Galaxy M40 smartphone. Let’s compare the three phones.

Design and display

Unlike Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro, Realme X’s back panel looks more polished. The phone comes in Polar White and Space Blue colour options. Realme X is also the company’s first phone with notch-free design. The phone also has a pop-up selfie camera. The front has a 6.53-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Redmi Note 7 Pro came as a big design refresh in Xiaomi’s mid-range category. Featuring a glass back panel with gradient colour, Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot notch.

Samsung Galaxy M30 also brings new design but doesn’t have a glass back panel. The phone has 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The Samsung phone has an Infinity U cut out on the front.

Realme X is also available in special Onion and Garlic variants ( Realme )

Camera

Realme X is the first phone from Realme to offer a 48-megapixel rear camera. Just like Redmi Note 7 Pro, it has Sony IMX586 sensor. The dual camera setup on Realme X features 48-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, Realme X has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes with dual-rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. On the front it has a 13-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30 is one of the few mid-range phones to offer a triple-rear camera setup. The phone features a combination of 13MP f1.9, 5MP depth and 5MP 123degree lens. On the front it has a 16-megapixel camera.

Performance

All three phones come with different processors. While Realme X relies on Snapdragon 710 AIE processor, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Samsung Galaxy M30 runs on in-house Exynos 7904 processor.

Realme X comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants. The two variants have 128GB built-in storage. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in 4+64GB and 6+128GB models. Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Realme X has a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC fast charging while Redmi Note 7 Pro has a bigger 4,000mAh battery with fast charge support. Samsung’s Galaxy M30, however, offers the largest battery among the three at 5000mAh.

Takeaway,

Realme X matches the competition in terms of specs. Pop-up selfie camera, brighter display and in-screen fingerprint sensor make it unique. At Rs 16,999 it’s more expensive than Redmi Note 7 Pro (starting price Rs 13,999) and Samsung Galaxy M30 (Rs 13,990).

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 18:52 IST