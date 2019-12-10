e-paper
Home / Tech

Realme X2 aka Realme XT 730G to launch in India on December 17

Realme X2 along with the Realme Buds Air will launch on December 17 in India. Here’s everything we know so far.

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme X2 launch on December 17.
Realme X2 launch on December 17.(Realme)
         

Realme has been teasing the launch of its Snapdragon 730G smartphone in India on December 17. The company has revealed today that its upcoming smartphone is called Realme X2. At this event Realme will also launch its wireless earbuds called “Buds Air”.

Ahead of the launch Realme X2, the company has announced its booster sale which starts today. Through this sale interested consumers can pay Rs 1,000 and get a guaranteed chance to purchase the Realme X2. In addition to this, users will also get Rs 500 discount when clearing the balance. This offer is available till December 16.

Realme X2 is actually the Realme XT 730G smartphone which the company teased earlier this September. Realme shared some details of the Realme XT 730G and hinted at a December launch. The smartphone features a 3D glass design, 64-megapixel quad camera setup, a Super AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 730G which is Qualcomm’s mi-range gaming chipset. It comes with gaming-focused features for better performance and experience.

 

Realme X2 will house a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge support. Realme X2 will also get a Star Wars edition which will launch on the same day itself.

 

Other than the smartphone, Realme will also debut its true wireless earbuds which look quite similar to the Apple AirPods. It will also come in a charging case similar to the AirPods. Realme Buds Air will be available in three colour options of white, yellow and black.

tech