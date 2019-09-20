Realme X2 is coming soon: Key specifications of Realme X successor revealed

tech

Realme is working on a successor to its popular mid-ranger Realme X. Conveniently dubbed as Realme X2, the smartphone is set to debut next week. The phone is likely to arrive in India by end of this year. Ahead of the official launch, Realme X2 key specifications have emerged online.

One of the biggest takeaways from the latest leak is that Realme X2 will come with 64-megapixel camera. The predecessor has dual-rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Realme X2 will borrow Realme XT’s quad-camera setup as well.

Realme has confirmed the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, a big upgrade from 710 on Realme XT. The phone will ship 30W Vooc fast charge support. Realme X2 will also have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The upcoming smartphone is said to be available in Pearl White and Pearl Blue colours. Overall design of the phone is going to be same as Realme XT.

Realme XT full specifications

Realme XT is the company’s first 64-megapixel camera phone. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch AMOLED full HD+ screen. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 3,765mAh battery with Vooc Flash Charge 3.0 with 20W. Realme XT has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras.

