Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Tech / Realme X2 launched in India with Snapdragon 730G SoC: Price, specs, features

Realme X2 launched in India with Snapdragon 730G SoC: Price, specs, features

Realme X2 has launched in India. Check out what the upgraded version of Realme XT offers.

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindusatn Times
Realme X2 launched in India
Realme X2 launched in India(Realme )
         

Along with Realme Buds Air, Realme on Tuesday introduced a new smartphone ‘Realme X2’ in India. The new phone is essentially the rebranded version of what was earlier marketed as Realme XT 730G. Realme X2 is available in 4+64 GB, 6+128 GB, and 8+128 GB variants and are priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The first sale will take place on December 20, 12 noon via realme.com and Flipkart. Realme X2 is available Pearl Green, Pearl Blue, and Pearl White colour options.

Realme X2: Full Specifications

Realme X2 measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm and weighs 182 grams. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. On the software front, Realme X2 runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

Realme X2 features
Realme X2 features ( Realme )

Realme X2 sports four rear cameras including 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The camera supports following modes and features - Super Nightscape, panorama, professional, time lapse, background, virtualization, HDR, super wide-angle, super macro mode, AI scene recognition, AI beautification, filters, super glamour, super anti-shake, and video bokeh.

The front has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Realme X2 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Vooc Flash Charge 4.0. The phone comes with light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, gyro-meter, and acceleration sensor.

