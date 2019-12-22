e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Tech / Realme X2 Pro 6GB, 64GB variant to launch in India soon: Price, key specs, and more

Realme X2 Pro 6GB, 64GB variant to launch in India soon: Price, key specs, and more

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM model will cost Rs 27,999. The phone comes with 90HZ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and four rear cameras.

tech Updated: Dec 22, 2019 12:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A cheaper Realme X2 Pro 6GB, 64GB variant is coming to India soon
A cheaper Realme X2 Pro 6GB, 64GB variant is coming to India soon(Realme )
         

Realme will soon offer a cheaper variant of its new flagship phone, Realme X2 Pro. So far, the company offers two variants with 8GB, 128GB and 12GB, 256GB RAM and storage combinations. The newer model will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

The Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 27,999. The other two models of Realme X2 Pro are available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

The cheaper model of Realme X2 Pro will come at a time when Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is selling in India for a starting price of Rs 24,999 (6GB RAM, 128GB). The top-end model of Redmi K20 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and is available online for Rs 27,999.

 

Compared to Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro comes with a few improved specifications. For instance, Realme X2 Pro has Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor whereas Redmi K20 Pro has Snapdragon 855 processor.

Realme X2 Pro comes with 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and 90HZ screen refresh rate. The smartphone houses 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera.

The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Vooc fast charging support. More features of the phone include in-screen fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
‘Vividha main ekta, bharat ki viseshta’: PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
‘Vividha main ekta, bharat ki viseshta’: PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
Amid police’s no firing claim during anti-CAA protests, video shows cop shooting in Kanpur
Amid police’s no firing claim during anti-CAA protests, video shows cop shooting in Kanpur
UP cop saved from bullet by wallet during anti-citizenship act protests
UP cop saved from bullet by wallet during anti-citizenship act protests
Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned
Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira channels her ‘inner Sona Mohapatra’, see pics
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira channels her ‘inner Sona Mohapatra’, see pics
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: India seamers eye early wickets after opting to bowl
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: India seamers eye early wickets after opting to bowl
Pro-CAA rally in Nagpur; Muzaffarpur locals burst crackers to hail BJP
Pro-CAA rally in Nagpur; Muzaffarpur locals burst crackers to hail BJP
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech