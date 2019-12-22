Realme X2 Pro 6GB, 64GB variant to launch in India soon: Price, key specs, and more

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 12:31 IST

Realme will soon offer a cheaper variant of its new flagship phone, Realme X2 Pro. So far, the company offers two variants with 8GB, 128GB and 12GB, 256GB RAM and storage combinations. The newer model will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

The Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 27,999. The other two models of Realme X2 Pro are available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

The cheaper model of Realme X2 Pro will come at a time when Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is selling in India for a starting price of Rs 24,999 (6GB RAM, 128GB). The top-end model of Redmi K20 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and is available online for Rs 27,999.

Compared to Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro comes with a few improved specifications. For instance, Realme X2 Pro has Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor whereas Redmi K20 Pro has Snapdragon 855 processor.

Realme X2 Pro comes with 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and 90HZ screen refresh rate. The smartphone houses 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera.

The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Vooc fast charging support. More features of the phone include in-screen fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

