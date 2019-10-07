Realme X2 Pro: Camera, stereo speakers, and other key specifications of new phone

tech

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its X series. The upcoming Realme X2 Pro will join the Realme X and Realme XT mid-range smartphones. Realme X2 Pro is said to be the most premium phone Realme has launched so far. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed some key features of its upcoming phone.

Wang Wei Derek, Realme China’s Product Director, on Sunday posted the first camera samples from Realme X2 Pro. The samples hint at improved wide-angle lens, colour and brightness settings. The photos also have the “64MP AI Quad Camera” and “Shot on Realme X2 Pro” watermarks. Realme X2 Pro will be the second Realme phone to offer a 64-megapixel camera, most likely to be powered by Samsung’s GW1 image sensor. According to Realme’s official listing, the phone will have a 64-megapixel primary lens, 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens, telephoto lens, and portrait lens. Other key camera specifications include a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 20x hybrid zoom support on the rear.

Realme X2 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch screen with AMOLED panel and full HD+ resolution. Realme X2 Pro will be the first Realme phone to deliver 90Hz refresh rate akin to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T smartphones.

The bigger highlight of Realme X2 Pro is going to be the performance. It’s expected to be the company’s first phone to offer Qualcomm’s flagship chip. Realme X2 Pro will house a Snapdragon 855+ processor which also runs on OnePlus 7T. The chipset will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Realme has already confirmed Realme X2 Pro will support 50W SuperVooc Flash charge technology. The company claims the technology will allow the phone to be fully charged in 35 minutes.

Another top feature Realme has confirmed that its X2 Pro will sport dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The audio experience is also certified for Hi-Res Sound Quality.

Realme X2 Pro will first launch in Europe and China later this month. The smartphone is also expected to come to India very soon.

