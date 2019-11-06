Realme X2 Pro could steal Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro’s thunder, India launch on Nov 20

tech

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:57 IST

Realme is set to India’s premium smartphone segment with its new Realme X2 Pro. Already launched in China, Realme X2 Pro is set to launch in India on November 20. Ahead of the official launch, Realme X2 Pro is already being teased by Flipkart which is going to be the online partner for the phone. Realme X2 Pro will take on a bunch of affordable premium phones in India, especially Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro takes on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro with 90Hz display and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The new premium Realme phone launches in India on November 20.

Realme X2 Pro: Full specifications

Realme X2 Pro is Realme’s first smartphone to offer Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor. The smartphone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Another premium feature of Realme X2 Pro is the 90Hz display currently available on select phones such as Google Pixel 4. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with dewdrop notch on the front.

Realme X2 Pro also goes big on camera. The phone has four camera sensors on the back - 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel camera.

Realme X2 Pro is powered by 4,000mAh battery with 50W Vooc fast charging support. Other important features of the phone include Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is available in China at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (Rs 27,200 approximately). Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro currently retails in India for a starting price of Rs 25,990.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with HDR support. The phone doesn’t have a notch as it offers a pop-up 20-megapixel camera. The phone comes with three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Other key features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 5.0.



(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)