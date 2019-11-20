Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

tech

Realme is now venturing into the premium smartphone segment with Realme X2 Pro. Dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung, Realme is adopting a tried and tested formula – packing a phone with high-end specifications at affordable prices, popularly known in the industry as “flagship killer” gimmick.

Realme X2 Price, availability

Realme X2 Pro is available in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options. There’s also master editions of the phone - Red Brick and Concrete. Realme has partnered with Flipkart to offer the phone with ‘cardless credit’. Under this scheme customers can get the phone for Rs 2,500 per month.

Realme X2 Pro 8GB, 128GB model is priced at Rs 29,999. Realme X2 Pro 12GB, 256GB model is priced at Rs 33,999. The Master Edition (12GB, 256GB) will be available for Rs 34,999.

The smartphone will go on sale on November 26 (for limited users via invite-only system) on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme X2 Pro full specifications, features

Realme X2 Pro looks similar to the recent Realme phones. There’s no pop-up selfie camera, though. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate – a feature that has been available to select premium phones. The display is a full HD+ panel with Super AMOLED material. It has 402 ppi and 500 nit standard brightness.

Realme X2 Pro’s big highlight is the performance – a key functionality sought after from premium phones. Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset so far, Realme X2 Pro has 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and is most likely to receive the next ColorOS 7 update. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super Vooc Flash charge. The phone also has vapor cooling mechanism under the hood.

Realme X2 Pro follows other phones from the company to offer a quad-camera setup. The rear module houses 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait camera. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Some of the modes you can find in Realme X2 Pro’s camera are Super Night Scene, panorama, professional, time-lapse photography, background blur, HDR, ultra-wide angle, super macro, AI scene recognition, AI beautification, filters, and Super Vivid. The phone can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Other important features of Realme X2 Pro include in-screen fingerprint sensor, dual nano SIM, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm headphone jack.