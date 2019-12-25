Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale in India: Key things to know

tech

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:27 IST

Realme’s Master Edition of its latest X Pro smartphone is now available in India. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is available in Red Brick and Concrete colour variants. Just like older Master Edition variants, Realme X2 Pro’s new version has been designed by Naoto Fukasawa.

You can purchase the smartphone from Realme.com and Flipkart. Note that Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is available in 12GB and 256GB configuration and is priced at Rs 34,999.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition comes with a 6.5-inch dewdrop full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen also offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

Just like the main variant, Realme X2 Pro Master Edition sports a quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait lens. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Master Edition of Realme X2 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

While the Master Edition is the most expensive model in the new series, Realme has also planned to launch a cheaper X2 Pro variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The variant will be priced at Rs 27,999.

Realme X2 Pro is also available in 8GB, 128GB and 8GB, 256GB variants, priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.