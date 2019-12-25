e-paper
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale in India: Key things to know

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale in India: Key things to know

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is available in Red Brick and Concrete colour variants. Check out the price, specifications and features of the latest model.

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindusatn Times
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale (Realme)
         

Realme’s Master Edition of its latest X Pro smartphone is now available in India. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is available in Red Brick and Concrete colour variants. Just like older Master Edition variants, Realme X2 Pro’s new version has been designed by Naoto Fukasawa.

You can purchase the smartphone from Realme.com and Flipkart. Note that Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is available in 12GB and 256GB configuration and is priced at Rs 34,999.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition comes with a 6.5-inch dewdrop full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen also offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

Just like the main variant, Realme X2 Pro Master Edition sports a quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait lens. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

ALSO READ: Realme X50 with 5G support confirmed to launch on January 7

The Master Edition of Realme X2 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

While the Master Edition is the most expensive model in the new series, Realme has also planned to launch a cheaper X2 Pro variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The variant will be priced at Rs 27,999.

Realme X2 Pro is also available in 8GB, 128GB and 8GB, 256GB variants, priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

