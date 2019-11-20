Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5S India launch today: Watch livestream, specifications, features, more

tech

Realme will unveil Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5S in India today. Realme X2 Pro has already created a lot of buzz with its flagship-level specifications, also first for Realme. Realme 5S will be a budget and mid-range smartphone. Both the phones will be available online via Flipkart.

How to watch Realme X2 Pro India launch live

Realme’s event in New Delhi is scheduled to start at 12:30PM. The company will live stream the event through its official YouTube channel. Days ahead of the launch, Realme has already made the livestream video link live. You can also follow the latest updates through the company’s official Twitter and Facebook handles.

What to expect

Realme X2 Pro will take on the flagship killers with features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 90Hz display. Realme X2 Pro’s China model features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super Vooc flash charge. It also has vapor cooling mechanism for better heat management.

Realme X2 Pro has a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. As said earlier, the phone has a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also supports an in-screen fingerprint sensor.Realme X2 Pro has 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera.