e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5S launch in India on Nov 20: Expected specs, features, and more

Realme takes on flagship killers with Realme X2 Pro. Here’s everything we know about the new phone so far.

tech Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme X2 Pro launches in India tomorrow
Realme X2 Pro launches in India tomorrow(Realme )
         

Realme is gearing up for a big event in New Delhi on November 20. The company will showcase its first ever premium smartphone, Realme X2 Pro. The new phone will be accompanied by Realme 5S mid-range smartphone. Ahead of the official release, Realme has already disclosed key features of the phones set to be available online via Flipkart.com.

Realme X2 Pro

The two major highlights of Realme X2 Pro are Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 90Hz display – so far exclusive to handful of phones. Realme X2 Pro’s China model comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super Vooc flash charge. It also comes with vapor cooling mechanism for better heat management.

 

Realme X2 Pro offers a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with dewdrop notch on the front. As stated earlier, it has a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

 

Another highlight of the phone is the quad-camera setup. Realme X2 Pro has 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera.

Realme 5S

The successor to Realme 5 is confirmed to come with a 6.51-inch HD screen. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will sport a 48-megapixel rear camera, according to reports. The phone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup as well.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
‘Not normal protectees’: Cong protests withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
‘Not normal protectees’: Cong protests withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Soon an ideal govt will be formed in Maharashtra under Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut
Soon an ideal govt will be formed in Maharashtra under Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech