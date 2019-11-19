Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5S launch in India on Nov 20: Expected specs, features, and more

tech

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:23 IST

Realme is gearing up for a big event in New Delhi on November 20. The company will showcase its first ever premium smartphone, Realme X2 Pro. The new phone will be accompanied by Realme 5S mid-range smartphone. Ahead of the official release, Realme has already disclosed key features of the phones set to be available online via Flipkart.com.

Realme X2 Pro

The two major highlights of Realme X2 Pro are Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 90Hz display – so far exclusive to handful of phones. Realme X2 Pro’s China model comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super Vooc flash charge. It also comes with vapor cooling mechanism for better heat management.

20X Super Challenge!

I Challenge everyone to post a better 20x zoom picture than me. Can you? #shotonrealme with 20x Hybrid zoom on #realmeX2Pro. pic.twitter.com/1bJpiKDdG7 — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) November 19, 2019

Realme X2 Pro offers a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with dewdrop notch on the front. As stated earlier, it has a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

I am getting ready for tomorrow to present India's #FastestChargingFlagship.

-50W SuperVOOC

-SD 855+ Processor

-64MP Quad camera with 20x Hybrid Zoom

-90Hz Ultra Smooth Display

See you guys at 12:30PM! pic.twitter.com/luh5UxUN9o — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) November 19, 2019

Another highlight of the phone is the quad-camera setup. Realme X2 Pro has 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera.

Realme 5S

The successor to Realme 5 is confirmed to come with a 6.51-inch HD screen. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will sport a 48-megapixel rear camera, according to reports. The phone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup as well.