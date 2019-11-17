Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5S launch in India soon: Specs, features and everything else we know so far

tech

Realme is gearing up for an event on November 20. The company is set to unveil Realme 5S and Realme X2 Pro smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has already revealed some important features and specifications of the two phones. Realme’s new phones are going to be available online via Flipkart. Let’s take a closer look at the two upcoming smartphones.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro has already launched in China. The first premium smartphone from Realme comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also has a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super Vooc flash charge. For power users, Realme X2 Pro offers vapour cooling technology for better heat dissipation.

Another highlight of the phone is 90Hz display which is available on select handsets such as Google Pixel 4. The upcoming Realme phone has a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with dewdrop notch on the front.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro offers as many as four rear cameras - 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel camera.

Other key features of the phone include NFC and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 5S

Realme 5S is the latest addition to Realme’s budget and mid-range portfolio. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.51-inch HD display. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor and is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5S will come with four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel as primary sensor. The camera setup includes wide-angle lens, macro sensor and a depth sensor. According to the official teasers, Realme 5S will sport Realme 5-like look and feel.

