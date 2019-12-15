Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer

tech

Brand: Realme

Product: Realme X2 Pro

Key specifications: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 90Hz full HD Super AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad camera, vapour cooling mechanism

Price: Rs 29,999 (starting)

Rating: 4/5

After Xiaomi launched Redmi K20-series, it was a matter of a time Realme came out with its own set of competing smartphones. Both the brands are relying on a tried and tested formula for their affordable flagship phone – packing high-end specifications with a few trade-offs and undercut the premium phones from the likes of Google and Samsung in terms of pricing. While Redmi K20 Pro met our expectations, today we’re looking at Realme X2 Pro.

At a starting price of Rs 29,999, Realme X2 Pro stands out with 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, and 50W SuperVooc Flash Charge. These are some powerful specs for an under Rs 30,000 smartphone in India.

Design and display

Realme makes some good looking phones, cue Master Editions of Realme X. You don’t see the same aesthetics in the standard version of Realme X2 Pro. The phone borrows design elements from Realme XT and Realme X – which certainly is not a negative. If you want a jazzier version of Realme X2 Pro, Master Editions of the phone are coming soon.

Realme X2 Pro comes with dual 3D glass design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 both back and front. The “Lunar White” model, which we are using, hides the fingerprint smudges very well. We’re not sure if this is the same on Neptune Blue colour model. Nonetheless, the phone ships with a protective case.

We loved the matte finish to the metallic side panels. It looks subtle unlike in-your-face-design of Apple iPhone 11. As far as the front goes, it’s dominated by the display with a small notch housing front camera on the top. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the screen. More on that in our performance section.

Realme X2 Pro unboxed ( Realme )

Realme X2 Pro doesn’t have the killer looks but it’s something you can settle with. The phone is a tad thick at 8.7mm and heavy at 199 grams. The symmetrical design, however, makes it easier to get accustomed to the phone in less than a day.

As far as the display goes, Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a full HD+ resolution, 402ppi, and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is quite impressive considering other smartphones in this price category. As we’ve seen 90Hz does make a difference in the experience. Note that the phone supports high definition streaming from platforms like Netflix. During our usage, Realme X2 Pro a very smooth experience while streaming high-resolution content or even playing graphic-intensive games like Call of Duty: Mobile.

Camera

Realme X2 Pro takes the baton from Realme XT to offer an improved 64-megapixel camera experience. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It also supports 20x hybrid zoom. Realme X2 Pro may be better than Realme XT but doesn’t beat the competition.

Realme X2 Pro’s colour reproduction is impressive (image resized for web) ( HT Photo )

Realme X2 Pro thrives in daylight conditions. Most of the photos captured in well-lit conditions came out very well. The colour reproduction and contrast ratio are satisfactory. The 64-megapixel images, taken via a dedicated mode in the camera, do capture a lot of details.

A daylight shot from Realme X2 Pro (image resized for web) ( HT Photo )

The ultra-wide-angle shots are a bit tricky unless you manage to get the frame right. Realme and a lot of other companies really need to work on the ultra-wide-angle camera capabilities. In some cases, they come out fine but mostly it’s just a lot of work.

Realme X2 Pro lowlight performance (Images resized for web) ( HT Photo )

Lowlight photos with Realme X2 Pro are average or slightly better basis what you’re comparing with it. There’s a lot of smudging of colours.

Performance

Realme X2 Pro’s biggest strength is the performance. There was anyway very little chance that one could have gone wrong with up to 12GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor (top-end model). We extensively used the phone for playing games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Marvel Contest of Champions. The 4,000mAh battery lasts an entire day if your usage includes a lot of time spent on gaming, browsing and streaming content. The bigger deal, however, is 50W SuperVooc flash charge which delivered a full charge to our unit in less than an hour. If your usage varies from light to moderate, you don’t need to worry about the battery life much.

Not everything, however, is great about Realme X2 Pro. The onboard ColorOS is just mediocre and feels bloated. The experience is as good or bad as the one you get on a budget or mid-range Realme phone. Realme users, however, can look forward to a special Realme OS under development.

The in-screen fingerprint sensor is much better than a lot of phones we’ve used in the recent past. It’s easy to set up, accurate and quickly unlocks the phone.

Verdict

Should you buy the Realme X2 Pro? Yes, if you are looking for a phone that delivers a premium phone-like performance and takes decent photos. The experience isn’t the same as you’d get on Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10. But looking at the price point, you can settle with Realme X2 Pro. Some of the alternatives you can consider are Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Asus Zenfone 6Z.