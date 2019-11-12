Realme X2 Pro: The new Realme flagship smartphone takes on ‘flagship killers’

tech

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:20 IST

Realme X2 Pro is set to launch in India on November 20. Realme X2 Pro will also be Realme’s first attempt at launching an affordable premium smartphone on the lines of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z. Realme X2 Pro is available in China at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (Rs 27,000 approx) and is likely to launch in India at a much lower price. Ahead of the official launch, here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro is also Realme’s first phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Running on Android Pie-based ColorOS, Realme X2 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Another highlight of Realme X2 Pro is 90Hz display which is available on handful of phones such as Google Pixel 4. The Realme smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with dewdrop notch on the front.

Realme X2 Pro also bets big on camera prowess. It ships with four camera sensors on the back - 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel camera.

A 4,000mAh battery with 50W Vooc fast charging support runs the phone. More features of the phone include Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

Vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is available in India for a starting price of Rs 25,990.

The Xiaomi flagship phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with HDR support. The phone comes with a pop-up 20-megapixel camera. On the back it has three cameras featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Other important features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Vs Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z just today received a big price cut and is now available at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

Asus 6z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 6. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with a 5,000mAh battery and Quick Chage 4.0.

Asus 6Z stands out in the market with its unique flip camera setup. The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide angle camera.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)