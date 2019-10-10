Realme X2 Pro to feature 135Hz touch sampling rate, in-display fingerprint sensor

tech

Realme is scheduled to launch to launch ‘X2 Pro’ smartphone on October 15. The company has been teasing key features of the Realme X2 Pro ahead of its launch. The latest teaser now reveals Realme X2 Pro will feature 135Hz touch sampling rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X2 Pro’s display with a 135Hz touch sampling rate will offer quicker and more precise touch responses. The smartphone is already confirmed to feature 90Hz display. Realme X2 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED display.

Realme also said the in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. The company is using the third-generation sensor on the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset. It will also come with support for 50W SuperVOOC charging. For photography, Realme X2 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone will most likely use Samsung’s GW1 image sensor on the Realme X2 Pro like the Realme XT.

As for the other sensors, the phone will offer a 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens, telephoto lens, and a depth sensor. Realme X2 Pro will also offer up to 20x hybrid zoom support. Up front, the phone will house a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Other specifications confirmed for the Realme X2 Pro include dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Realme X2 Pro will debut on October 15 in China. The smartphone has already been confirmed to launch in India sometime in December.

