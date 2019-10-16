Realme X2 Pro to launch in India on November 20

tech

Realme just announced the India launch date for its new flagship phone. Realme X2 Pro will make its India debut on November 20. This announcement comes just a day after the launch of Realme X2 Pro in China. The smartphone was first scheduled to launch in India this December.

The new Realme phone comes power-packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 90Hz display and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme X2 Pro is expected to be an affordable flagship smartphone going by its China pricing.

Realme X2 Pro starts at CNY 2,599 (Rs 27,000 approx) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme X2 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails at CNY 2,799 (Rs 29,000 approx). There’s also a high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is available at CNY 3,199 (Rs 33,000 approx).

Both #realmeX2Pro & #realmeXT730G were trending on Twitter yesterday! Amazed to see the excitement for both. Thank u guys! Based on ur wish, I will launch #realmeX2Pro on 20th Nov. RT to show ur excitement using #realmeX2Pro, if u want to be invited to our biggest launch ever. pic.twitter.com/6neRLTnu9d — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) October 16, 2019

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU. On the software front, Realme X2 Pro runs Android Pie-based ColorOS.

For photography, Realme X2 Pro sports a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera up front. Realme X2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

