Realme X2 Pro with Dolby-powered dual stereo speakers coming soon

Realme X2 Pro is rumoured to come with 90Hz display and 50W VOOC fast-charging tech.

tech Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Realme X2 Pro to launch soon
Realme X2 Pro to launch soon(Realme)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme’s upcoming smartphone ‘Realme X2 Pro’ will boast dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, the company has revealed through a tweet posted by its European account. The device will also deliver certified Hi-Res sound quality.

The smartphone is expected to make debut in October in China and will be launched in India later It will also be its first device to feature a 90Hz display and will come with 50W VOOC fast-charging tech.

The device will sport a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. The quad camera system will also include a telephoto lens to support 20x hybrid zoom. The setup will retain the 8MP ultrawide angle camera which will let you capture macro shots, but the FOV is down from 119 to 115 degrees. The device is also expected to support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 19:03 IST

