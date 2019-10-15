Realme X2 Pro with premium specs unveiled, set to launch in India in December

tech

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:43 IST

Realme on Tuesday unveiled a new smartphone, Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone is currently available in China and will hit the Indian shores in December this year. Realme X2 Pro is available at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (Rs 27,200 approximately).

Realme X2 Pro is also the company’s first smartphone premium smartphone featuring Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855+ processor. Some of the key features of Realme X2 Pro are Super AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ support. The smartphone is available in Brick and Cement finish.

Realme X2 Pro full specifications

Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on the front. It runs Android Pie-based ColorOS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Realme X2 Pro comes with four rear cameras including 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Realme X2 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme X2 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Vooc fast charging support. Other important features of Realme X2 Pro include 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 12:43 IST