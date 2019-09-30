Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor to launch soon, set to take on OnePlus 7T

tech

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:55 IST

Realme is working on a new smartphone Realme X2 Pro, which will have Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, to take on the Redmi K20 Pro, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

Xu Qi Chase, Realme Chief Marketing Officer, posted the information on Weibo disclosing new smartphone’s code name as Super Warrior/Samurai. It will also be its first device to feature a 90Hz display and will come with 50W VOOC fast-charging tech.

The device is expected to make debut in October in China and will be launched in India later.

The company recently launched its latest smartphone Reale X2 in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 1080x2340 resolution.

The device houses a quad camera set up at the back with a 64MP primary sensor. The other three cameras carry an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

For taking selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP sensor with electronic image stabilisation facility.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:55 IST