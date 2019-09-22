Realme X2 vs Realme X vs Realme XT: Here’s what the new smartphone will offer

tech

Realme is launching more smartphones under its X-series. After having launched Realme X and Realme XT, the company is now gearing up for the launch of ‘Realme X2’. The smartphone is expected to launch on September 24. Ahead of the official debut, key specifications and features of Realme X2 have emerged online.

Realme X2 will be another quad-camera phone from Realme. The smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel camera. The new Realme phone is also confirmed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 4,000mAh battery, and 30W VOOC fast charging. The smartphone is rumoured to come with 32-megapixel selfie camera. On the front, it will have a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED notched display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Other expected features of Realme X2 include Android 9.0-based ColorOS, Bluetooth 5, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage.

Realme XT, which recently launched in India, is Realme’s 64-megapixel camera phone. Available at a starting price of Rs 15,999, Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with up to 128GB storage, and up to 8GB of RAM. Realme XT is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. In the camera department, Realme XT offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with 64MP main sensor, and 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Realme X is available in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The smartphone is also Realme’s first to offer a pop-up selfie camera and AMOLED screen. In terms of specifications, Realme X runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It’s powered by 3,765mAh battery and 20W Vooc Flash Charge 3.0. The pop-up camera has 16-megapixel resolution while rear cameras offer 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen.

Realme X2 looks like an upgraded version of Realme XT and Realme X phones. The new phone is set to offer better performance with a more powerful chipset and a bigger battery. Realme X2 also gets Realme XT’s quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor.

