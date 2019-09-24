Realme X2 with 64MP quad-camera launched: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:13 IST

Realme on Tuesday announced the launch of a new smartphone under its X-series. Called Realme X2, the new smartphone will be first available in China at a starting price of 1,599 Yuan (Rs 15,900 approximately). Realme is also the company’s second smartphone with 64-megapixel camera after Realme XT.

Realme X2 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a dewdrop notch on the front. The screen has full HD+ resolution. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Realme X2 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports expandable storage via a microSD card.

Realme X2’s biggest highlight is the quad-camera setup. The smartphone has 64-megapixel Samsung Gw1 as the primary sensor. Other three sensors are 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait lens – similar to the setup on Realme XT. On the front, Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme X2 has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 30W Vooc fast charge. Connectivity features include in-screen fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and VoLTE.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:12 IST