Home / Tech / Realme X3 key specifications revealed in TENAA listing

Realme X3 key specifications revealed in TENAA listing

Realme X3 is said to have 5G support and a 4,100mAh battery. Here’s what you need to know.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme X3 is coming soon (representative image)
Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone under its X series. Dubbed as Realme X3, the smartphone has made an appearance on China’s TENAA certification website. The listing also reveals some key specifications of the phone.

Sporting model number RMX2142, the phone is said to have a 6.67-inch full HD+ resolution. According to the listing, Realme X3 will sport a 4,100mAh battery with USB Type-C support.

Earlier, a 3C certification revealed Realme X3 will have 30W fast charging support and 5G connectivity.

According to reports, Realme X3 will have a SuperZoom camera feature. The phone is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. It’s the same chip that powers Lite models of Samsung Galaxy S10. The chipset is said to be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is likely to run Android 10-based Realme UI.

The new leak comes at a time when Realme is gearing up for the launch of Narzo series in India. Realme has already announced its Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will launch on April 21.

Realme Narzo 10 is confirmed to feature four cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. The phone is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and feature 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone will have a 6.5-inch display.

