Realme X3 with 60x SuperZoom confirmed, launch expected soon

tech

Updated: May 09, 2020 11:43 IST

Realme has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone ‘Realme X3’, and it will be available first in India. Realme X3 will also come with 60x ‘SuperZoom’.

Realme X3 has been rumoured for quite some time now and it has now been officially confirmed by the company. Realme’s India head Madhav Sheth teased the new phone on Twitter. The teaser doesn’t reveal much other than confirming the phone and the 60x SuperZoom. There’s no launch date revealed either but Realme X3 will most likely debut in India soon.

Announcing realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3. I urge you to take the #realmeSuperZoom challenge and try clicking a better pic than this with your smartphone.

RT and reply using #realmeX3. pic.twitter.com/9SidiG6QKg — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) May 8, 2020

Based on the rumoured so far reveal that the Realme X3 will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor. It will also pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The smartphone will also feature an AMOLED display.

Realme X3 was also spotted on TENAA with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, a 4,100mAh battery and USB Type-C port. More specs on the phone include 5G support, 12GB of RAM and Android 10-based Realme UI. The smartphone is said to fall in the mid upper segment and will be priced above Rs 20,000. Realme’s new phones mostly compete with Xiaomi’s phone but the latest one seems to be in a different category than the flagship Mi 10.

Realme currently has its new Narzo 10 series in the pipeline which is scheduled to launch on May 11. This will be a budget phone with a 5,000mAh battery, quad camera setup, and a gaming chipset.