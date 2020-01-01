Realme X50 5G teaser shows pill-shaped dual-selfie camera module

tech

Realme X50 5G teasers and leaks have been all over the web lately. Last week Realme shared a few posters of the X50 5G where we got a look at the quad rear cameras and the side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The company released a new image today that shows off the front of the upcoming smartphone.

Rumour had it that the X50 5G would come with dual selfie cameras and the image released today confirms that. You can spot a pill-shaped hole in the upper left of the screen which is going to house the two selfie cameras. You can also spot the slim bezels all around the display.

The Realme X50 5G is going to launch on January 7 and we already know that it is going to come with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with a two-day battery life promise and VOOC 4.0 fast charge support.

As far as other specs are concerned, Realme hasn’t officially revealed any other specs but if the leaks are anything to go by, the X50 5G should come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD, four cameras on the back – a 64MP main shooter, a 13MP telephoto, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens on the back, and a 32MP + 8MP ultrawide camera on the front.

The smartphone is rumored to come in three configurations - 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at CNY2,199 ($315/€280), CNY2,499 ($360/€320), and CNY2,799 ($400/€360), respectively.

We don’t know anything about its India release date or prices yet. We might get some clarity once the phone launches next week.